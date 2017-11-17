Want to Fight Gujarat Polls? Apply for Ticket Online, Says Shankarsinh Vaghela
Jan Vikalp Morcha will contest on all 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly and the party has so far received 350 applications for tickets.
File image of Shankersinh Vaghela. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Former Gujarat chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela has announced that those who want to contest upcoming Assembly elections as a candidate of his breakaway Jan Vikalp Morcha can apply for a poll ticket online.
After the aggressive use of social media to woo voters and the use of hologram projects at election rallies, Vaghela’s move take Indian elections close to the digital age.
Speaking to Network18, Vaghela said candidates applying for a ticket don’t need to have political connections or donate money to the party. “All they need to do is fill an online form. Anyone connected at the grassroots level with an understanding of local politics and a passion for solving peoples’ everyday problems will be considered as a potential candidate.”
The Jan Vikalp Morcha has uploaded a three-page form on its website. Once the forms have been filled, candidates will be shortlisted. The shortlisted candidates will then receive a text message with details of the time and place to appear before the Jan Vikalp Morcha’s Parliamentary Board.
The party has shortlisted 180 candidates so far, Vaghela said.
