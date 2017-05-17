The civic poll result in West Bengal has given a strong mandate to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The significant win for TMC in the plains and the historic one in Mirik in the Hills in the civic polls have given enough reasons for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to worry.

TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy spoke to News18’s Sujit Nath on what made chief minister Mamata Banerjee click with people, even while the saffron party tried to bury her. Excerpts:

Sujit Nath: No political party from the plains has won the Mirik municipality in the last 30 years. How did TMC pull it off?

Saugata Roy: This is nothing but a Mamata wave. Our CM works hard for the welfare of people. People in the Hills recognized that. I would like to thank them for their support.

Sujit: Apart from Mirik, TMC has also managed to win other wards in the Hills, including one in Darjeeling. Do you think Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) is now under pressure to perform?

Roy: Our win in the Hills shows that people there believe in us. I don’t know the pressure on GJM, but we have definitely made a mark. We have won in areas where opposition was ruling. My party is going to stand with the poor in the Hills.

Sujit: Out of 4, GJM has won three municipal bodies. There are chances of them intensifying their demand for Gorkhaland, keeping in view the 2019 elections. What are your views on that?

Roy: Our party’s stand is very clear. We will not allow a separate state of Gorkhaland. GJM can do anything to fulfill their demand but we are not going to agree on this.

Sujit: Now that TMC has come to the fore in the Hills, do you think there are chances of disruption to law and order in the future?

Roy: If there are any problems, it’ll be taken care of. Our CM has undertaken a very aggressive path to development. We will not allow anyone to vitiate the atmosphere in Bengal.