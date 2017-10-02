Two days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on the Kerala government, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at him for categorizing people and creating a divide.In a Facebook post, Pinarayi wrote that Bhagwat’s allegation of Kerala government helping anti nations was “nothing but their repeat formula to categorize people and create divide. But no communalist, seditionist or anti-national individual or organisation can provocate Keralites who have rejected these outfits completely.”He further said that the RSS chief must clarify what he means by his statement. I understand that Bhagwat ji is speaking such utter nonsense because their outfit failed to poison the minds of Keralites for BJP's narrow political gains,” he wrote.Pinarayi further said that Kerala need not be taught by the head of an outfit that was subservient to the British with its top brass prohibiting participation in mass movements. “We all know the history & geography of RSS's nationalism, their activities/propaganda against the secular character of Indian constitution. Kerala has the unique distinction where patriotic Indians revolted against the British rulers even before the first freedom struggle of 1857,” Pinarayi wrote.Defending his ‘secular’ practices in the state, Pinarayi said the Left led political practices in Kerala had strengthened people’s confidence to resist all such attacks unleashed by the RSS. The CM was also quick to add that RSS “got foothold in many states by spreading terrorism in the name of religion, make communally abrasive comments & attack on minorities.”“Dear Shri Bhagwat, you need not worry about Kerala & its people friendly secular-democratic government. We need no lessons from you or RSS. Let RSS concentrate on issues reported in media and social media regarding violence related to communal polarisation, cow vigilantism, atrocities against minorities, Dalit and women in various BJP ruled states,” Pinarayi wrote, adding that the LEDF government came to power with a mission of building a corruption-free, development driven, secular New Kerala which will deal against false propaganda in the strictest manner possible.Bhagwat had created a stir on Saturday as he said that jihadi elements were acting out their violence in Kerala and Bengal, and that state governments were supporting it, despite people resisting. Bhagwat was speaking on Vijaydashmi, which also happens to be RSS’s foundation day. ceremony.