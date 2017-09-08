Weeks After Breakup, Tejashwi Seeks Nitish's Help to Retain Bungalow

Related Stories Opposition Jibe at Nitish for Accepting Rs 5 Crore Flood Aid From Gujarat

: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking his intervention to retain his bungalow.Tejashwi's bungalow has been assigned to the current Deputy CM Sushil Modi.Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, in a letter addressed to the state housing minister Maheshwar Hajare but routed through the CM's office, has mentioned personal reasons for letting him allow retain the 5 Deshratna Marg bungalow.The house has been in the news for the renovation cost incurred when Tejashwi was the deputy chiefminister. He spent around 70 crores on the bungalow and his new residence instantly became a visitor's delight.The letter has been forwarded to the department concerned and Housing Minister Hajare told News18 that he would examine it."Not only Tejashwi but few other former ministers have also sent the same kind or requests. A high-level committee will look into it and a decision would be taken," he said.Janata Dal (United) spokesman Neeraj Kumar attacked Tejaswhi for his "love" for the bungalow saying, "Why is his heart still there. He should understand that his party is now out from the government and he is the Leader of the Opposition. Attraction for bungalow at this age is not good for him," he said.The JD(U) leader, taking a jibe at Tejaswhi and his father Lalu Prasad, advised them to forget their affection with bungalows and concentrate on ongoing corruption cases against them.The new allottee Sushil Modi, who has levelled a series of corruption charges against Lalu Yadav and his family, lso took attacked Tejashwi saying, "Nobody knows how greedy they are. They should now put the brakes on their desire."Former education minister Brishan Patel, who was allotted the same bungalow and vacated it just a day after he ceased to be a minister, also advised Tejashwi to abide by the government notification and vacate the house.