Were You Able to Recognise Amritsar After 3 Years, Sukhbir Asks Sidhu

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu if he was able to recognise the holy city coming back after three years.

"I am sure you would have noticed immense development work which has taken place in your absence in Amritsar during your road show today", the SAD president said.

Asking Sidhu to take a tour of the city and also visit the Harmandar Sahib to ascertain development works undertaken, he said Sidhu would find many new things.

This includes the beautification of the entire area around the Harmandar Sahib as well as addition of modern infrastructure, he said.

"You used to cry hoarse when in the mood to leave the BJP that Amritsar was suffering. Please go around the city and ask the people whether it has suffered or become immensely better," he said.

Stating that people wanted work from their representatives and not jokes, the SAD president said in case of Sidhu even the jokes had become jaded.

"You think you can befool the people with your jokes. But you are sadly mistaken. People will ask you what you did for Amritsar and will find you wanting and will permanently cast you out of the holy city", he added.

Sidhu, a four-time former MP today filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from Amritsar East seat for the February four Assembly polls in Punjab.