West Bengal BJP Gen Secy Krishna Bhattacharya's House Attacked By TMC Workers

Hooghly: Coming close on the heels of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attack on the state party headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Tuesday, West Bengal BJP general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya's house was attacked with bombs in Hooghly district last night.

Three men, with their faces covered, came in a motorcycle to her house in Konnanagar Jorapukur Ghat at 9 pm on Tuesday and started hurling bombs.

They barged into the house, smashed a window pane, damaged furniture, and abused and assaulted her, Bhattacharya said in her police complaint.

WB: BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya's house in Uttarpara allegedly attacked by TMC workers, last night. Case registered (Last night visuals) pic.twitter.com/R3PQlzO23a — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

The BJP leader said in her complaint that it was the handiwork of "anti-socials harboured by the TMC".

She has been admitted to Uttarpara State General Hospital where her condition has been described as stable, hospital sources said.

The police said they rushed to her house after getting the information, adding that investigation was underway.

District TMC leader Tapan Dasgupta said no party supporter was involved in the incident.

Several BJP workers were injured on Tuesday when activists of the students' wing of TMC had attacked the state party headquarters in Hoogly with stones to protest the arrest of the TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.