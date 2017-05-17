West Bengal Civic Polls: GJM Sweeps Darjeeling, TMC Makes Major Inroads in Hills

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress made major inroads in the hills on Wednesday as counting began in seven municipal corporations across West Bengal.

The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party won six out of the nine wards in Mirik municipality and romped home in one ward in Darjeeling, a big gain for the party since its inception and a setback to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

The party also won Domkal with 18 of 21 wards and Pujali with 12 wards.

The GJM won Darjeeling with 31 wards but the TMC managed to make inroads with one ward.

Speaking to News18.com, TMC leader Gautam Deb said, “We are happy that for the first time, people in the hills have voted for a party from the plains. This shows that people in the hills now understand that they were cheated by the GJM.”

“Mamata didi is the only option before the people of Bengal in terms of development. The poll results in Mirik and the one ward in Darjeeling will help us in serving the people in the hills,” he said.

Soon after the poll results were declared in Mirik, Trinamool Congress leaders began celebrations with state leaders Mukul Roy and Partha Chatterjee conveying their wishes to local leaders.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in March declared Mirik as a new sub-division of the Darjeeling district. Mirik was earlier a block under the Darjeeling district. The party had promised to fulfil the long-standing demand of land rights to people in Mirik, which is a popular tourist destination.