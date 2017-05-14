West Bengal Civic Polls Live: Voting Underway in Seven Municipalities

Event Highlights
Seven municipalities, including four in the hills around Darjeeling, in West Bengal will vote today after a bitter campaign between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party-Gorkha Janamukti Morcha alliance.
Stay tuned for live updates:
13 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League MI vs KKR 173/520.0 overs 164/820.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs
13 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League GL vs SRH 154/1019.2 overs 158/218.1 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets
12 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League DD vs RPS 168/820.0 overs 161/720.0 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 runs
12 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series BAN vs IRE 157/431.1 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
11 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs MI 230/320.0 overs 223/620.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 7 runs