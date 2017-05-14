LIVE NOW
West Bengal Civic Polls Live: Voting Underway in Seven Municipalities

News18.com | May 14, 2017, 9:11 AM IST
Seven municipalities, including four in the hills around Darjeeling, in West Bengal will vote today after a bitter campaign between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party-Gorkha Janamukti Morcha alliance.

May 14, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

"My fight is against TMC and GJM. Voting so far has been peaceful and I would like to thank local administration for maintaining law and order problems,” says JAP party president Harka Bahadur Chettri. 


May 14, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

 

In West Bengal's Domkal clash between TMC and Congress workers. The voters have been barred from casting votes.


May 14, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

Congress polling agent was stopped from entering the polling booth in ward number 26 of Raiganj municipality. 


May 14, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

Voting so far has been peaceful in the hills. As TMC and Congress clash in Raigung's ward number 13 the situation seems little tensed.


May 14, 2017 8:18 am (IST)

"Trinamool will be responsible for blood bath in Domkal, they are terrorising our supporters. TMC leaders are openly roaming around with arms and ammunitions and police is sitting," says state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.


May 14, 2017 8:12 am (IST)

Polling is underway in West Bengal’s Mamudpur village of Domkal. Explosion at ward number 16 in Domkal.


May 14, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

 

Seven municipalities, including four in the hills around Darjeeling, in West Bengal will vote on Sunday after a bitter campaign between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party-Gorkha Janamukti Morcha alliance.


