West Bengal Civic Polls Result: Mamata Makes Inroads in Hills With 4 Wins

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was all smiles after storming to power in four of the seven municipal bodies where counting was held on Wednesday, with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) winning the rest.

Making major inroads in the hills, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won one ward in Darjeeling, denying the GJM an absolute sweep in the 32-ward corporation. The party won the elections in Mirik, Domkal, Pujali and Raiganj with six, 18, 12 and 24 wards, respectively.

The GJM won Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong with 31, 17 and 19 wards, respectively.

Speaking to News18.com, TMC leader Gautam Deb said, “We are happy that for the first time, people in the hills have voted for a party from the plains. This shows that people in the hills now understand that they were cheated by the GJM.”

“Mamata didi is the only option before the people of Bengal in terms of development. The poll results in Mirik and the one ward in Darjeeling will help us in serving the people in the hills,” he said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party had emerged as the main opposition in Pujali. “Now, there will be a direct contest between the BJP and the TMC.”

Soon after the poll results were declared in Mirik, Trinamool Congress leaders began celebrations with state leaders Mukul Roy and Partha Chatterjee conveying their wishes to local leaders.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in March declared Mirik as a new sub-division of the Darjeeling district. Mirik was earlier a block under the Darjeeling district. The party had promised to fulfil the long-standing demand of land rights to people in Mirik, which is a popular tourist destination.