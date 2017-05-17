LIVE NOW
West Bengal Civic Polls Results Live: TMC Makes Inroads in the Hills

News18.com | May 17, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
The Trinamool Congress has made inroads in the hills winning municipal elections in Mirik, Raiganj, Domkal and Pujali. In what may spell trouble for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has also opened its account in Darjeeling. Counting is being held in seven municipal bodies in West Bengal.

May 17, 2017 9:54 am (IST)


Jan Andolan Party led by Harka Bahadur Chettri opens its account by winning one seat in Kalimpong.


May 17, 2017 9:53 am (IST)


Gorkha Janmukti Morcha wins Kurseong Municipal Polls with 17 out of 20. TMC bagged three wards.


May 17, 2017 9:48 am (IST)


This is for the first time that TMC has won a civic body and one ward (Darjeeling) in the hills. The result clearly shows a dent in the GJM’s camp after its chief Bimal Gurung failed in his separate Gorkhaland movement.


May 17, 2017 9:47 am (IST)


Gorkha Janmukti Morcha captures Darjeeling. Out of 32 wards, GJM wins in 31 wards, TMC bags one


May 17, 2017 9:41 am (IST)


Out of seven municipalities in West Bengal, TMC conquered four (Pujali, Mirik, Raiganj, Domkal). 


May 17, 2017 9:39 am (IST)


TMC wins Pujali Municipal Polls with 12 out of 16 wards. BJP -1, CPIM - 1, Independent 1


May 17, 2017 9:37 am (IST)


TMC wins Mirik Municipal Polls with 6 out of 9 wards. GJM took 3 wards.


May 17, 2017 9:37 am (IST)


TMC wins Domkol Municipal Polls with 18 out of 21 wards. CPIM managed to get 2 wards and Congress 1.


May 17, 2017 9:23 am (IST)


In Pujali, out of 15 wards, TMC is ahead in 12, BJP-2 and CPIM-Congress bags 1, Independent - 1


May 17, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

In Karshyeong, TMC's Shantanu Chettri bits the dust in ward number 7.


May 17, 2017 9:14 am (IST)


In Darjeeling, out of 32 wards, GJM wins in 10 wards. Meanwhile, TMC for the first time managed to enter Darjeeling by winning one ward.


May 17, 2017 9:09 am (IST)


In Pulali, Out of 16 wards TMC has won in 11, BJP 2, Congress 1, Independent 1


May 17, 2017 9:07 am (IST)


"Today's victory is against communal politics," says TMC leader Subhendu Adhikari.


May 17, 2017 9:06 am (IST)


TMC wins Raiganj Municipal polls by winning 22 seats out of 27 wards.   


May 17, 2017 9:02 am (IST)


In Raigunj out of 27 wards, TMC has won 24. Whereas CPIM-Congress won 2 and BJP has bagged one seat


May 17, 2017 8:59 am (IST)


After 1986, this is for the first time TMC managed to enter hills in Mirik. TMC has won 6 wards out of 9. 


May 17, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

In Domkal, TMC ahead in 1,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,16 wards 

 


May 17, 2017 8:53 am (IST)


In Pulali, Out of 16 wards, TMC has won in 5 wards

 


May 17, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

Out of 21 wards, TMC won in 11 wards in Domkal


May 17, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

TMC has taken an early lead in Raigunj by winning ward number 1, 2, 3 and 5. BJP wins ward number 6, while Congress and BJP bagged one each.


May 17, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

 

Violence Mars Civic Polls in Bengal; Opposition Complains of Rigging
May 17, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

 

The overall turnout was nearly 68 per cent, according to State Election Commission sources. Pujali registered 79.6 per cent voting, the highest out of the seven, while Darjeeling had the lowest of 52 per cent.


May 17, 2017 7:36 am (IST)

Scuffles took place in different places near the polling booths at Domkal in Murshidabad district and Pujali as men were seen carrying firearms and country-made bombs with their faces covered with cloth on the polling day.


May 17, 2017 7:31 am (IST)

The elections to the four municipal bodies in the Darjeeling hills was generally peaceful, the three towns in the plains saw sporadic violence, with Pujali in South 24- Parganas district bearing the brunt.


May 17, 2017 7:16 am (IST)

Seven municipalities, including four in the hills around Darjeeling, in West Bengal voted on Sunday after a bitter campaign between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party-Gorkha Janamukti Morcha alliance.


