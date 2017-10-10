What Have 3 Generations of Gandhis Done For Amethi, Amit Shah Asks Rahul

Taking the fight to the Gandhi bastion of Amethi, BJP leaders launched a scathing attack at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and accused him of ignoring the development of his own constituency and Uttar Pradesh.With one eye set on wresting away the high-profile seat from Congress and the other on the upcoming polls in Gujarat, BJP chief Amit Shah slammed the Congress vice-president for mocking the development in Gujarat by asking what the three generations of his family had done for Amethi.“I want to ask 'Shahzade' of Congress as to what your three generations have given to Amethi," Shah said at a public meeting, adding, “You sought account of our past three years but people of Amethi are taking account of works done here by your past three generations.”Hitting back at Rahul for questioning what the BJP had done during its rule, Shah said it had “given a Prime Minister who speaks” in a reference to former PM Manmohan Singh. “Rahul baba cannot see development as he sports Italian spectacles," the BJP chief said.Addressing the gathering along with union minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah urged the voters to trust BJP and PM Modi. “You have trusted a family for 60 years, now trust BJP and you will not feel betrayed," Shah said.Shah said there were two models of development here – a 'Nehru-Gandhi model' and the 'Modi model'. “Congress ruled the country for 70 years. I want to ask you that you have been MP here for a long time but why there is no collector's office, TB hospital and Akashwani's FM here. Erosion of land due to Gomti river has not been stopped," Shah said.Naming the schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government, he said that 106 projects were launched in the past three years. “For the first time in 35-40 years, I am seeing that the winning candidate remains missing from his constituency and a defeated candidate is giving time for the people," Shah said, hailing the work being done in the area by Irani.Irani, who was defeated by Rahul in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, also attacked Rahul and alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had not returned land taken from farmers. "Rahul, who used to talk about relief to farmers, did not return their land taken by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation here," the Union minister for information and broadcasting and textiles said.