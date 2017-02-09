What Should Guv Vidyasagar Rao do? Serving, Former Governors Are Split

State Governors – serving as well as retired – seemed split on what course Vidyasagar Rao should take in the O Panneerselvam vs VK Sasikala battle, but they were unanimous in that the Tamil Nadu Governor has an unenviable task at hand.

“Look, I do not know of any other instance in which a serving Chief Minister has tendered resignation only to claim that he did it under duress. This situation is quite unique. In these circumstances, only the governor knows what choice to make,” Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Union minister Ram Naik told News18.

K Rosaiah, who has served as the governor of the state from 2011 to 2016, said the law he knows doesn’t let Pannerselvam to withdraw his resignation since it has already been accepted.

Tamil Nadu is anxiously waiting what course would Vidyasagar Rao take when he meets both the factions of AIADMK today. He will meet both Panneerselvam and Sasikala at 5.30 pm and 7 pm respectively in batches of 10. The question looming over him are mainly two: how to handle Panneerselvam’s claim that he resigned as CM under duress; and whether to wait till the Supreme Court verdict on the disproportionate case against Sasikala or invite her to be the CM immediately. If the Governor ends up accepting Panneerselvam’s argument that he resigned against his own will, then the matters proceed to assembly where he will be asked take a floor test.

Another serving governor, who did not wish to be named, told News18 that Rao could have easily defused the situation if he had returned to Chennai immediately.

“Though I am nobody to advise Rao, I feel that the situation could have been easily avoided if he’d chosen to return to Tamil Nadu in time and met the party rank and file. But he’s also the governor of Maharashtra. One perhaps also has to take that into account,” he said.

Bhisham Narain Singh, who has also served as the governor of Tamil Nadu, gave a thumbs up to Vidyasagar Rao.

“He will meet everyone, including Sasikala and Pannerselvam. Governor’s role in appointing the next Chief Minister is crucial. If he were only the governor of Tamil Nadu, then you could’ve raised questions about his absence... But anyways, it is a tricky situation that this governor has got into. I don’t think any drastic measure is required. Everything can be decided on the floor of the house,” he said.

Rosaiah said the resignation of Panneerselvam has been submitted to the governor and it cannot be withdrawn now. “I don't know what action Governor will take. He will surely take legal opinions before taking any decision,” he said.

“Panneerselvam is a nice man, loyal to his leader Jayalalithaa...Sasikala was not in active politics, she was in background operating...I don't think it's desirable to go for re-elections. This issue can be sorted out. I don't want to comment on political gossips,” he said.

One of the staunchest critics of Vidyasagar Rao’s conduct was Sheila Dikshit, former governor of Kerala, and senior Congress leader.

“I must say his absence so far has been quite intriguing. Naturally it is adding to the confusion. A decision, on the appointment of Chief Minister that could have be taken so early is still being delayed,” she said.

On the question of the options before him, Dikshit said that Vidyasagar Rao has to select one of the three choices before him: “To select the gentleman, the lady or to wind up the assembly altogether. If he’s biding time till the Supreme Court verdict, then he should come out and say so.”