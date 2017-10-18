Where is the Diwali of 'Achche Din', Asks Shiv Sena

"Where is the Diwali of achche din", the Shiv Sena today asked the Centre and said the festival will end on Saturday but what about the 'diwala' (bankruptcy) of the economy.The Sena slammed the BJP-led government's key policy decisions such as demonetisation and GST and said people should start preparing to pay back the government for "playing with their feelings"."Today the situation in the country is such that falsehood is being spread everywhere. People have to start their preparation to pay back the government for making false hopes and playing with their feelings," an editorial in Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' said."While performing the Laxmi puja on Diwali festival, people should pray that the demonetisation monster would not create havoc again and take away their hard earned money," it said.The note ban and the GST had left the economy in shambles and the construction sector and traders are waiting for customers for the last 11 months, the Sena said."The Diwali festival will end on Saturday. But, what about the 'Diwala' (bankruptcy) of the economy that has happened? Where is the Diwali of 'achche din'? Why there is no end to suicide by farmers? Why does the load-shedding which was permanently ended by the previous government start again?" it asked."Why did those who said they will bring down the inflation failed to do that? Why are industries and businesses failing? Why is unemployment increasing? Why stop us from celebrating our own festivals and bursting crackers? Many such questions have left people helpless," the Sena said, questioning the Centre.