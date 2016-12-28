Whom Did PM Modi Consult Before Demonetisation, Asks Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi addresses media on the foundation day of Congress. (Image: Jaipal Rawat, Network18)
New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over note ban and asked whom did he consult before announcing demonetisation.
He also sought to know how much black money has been recovered since November 8.
Filling in for his mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi who is note keeping well, Rahul for the first time
on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour at the party headquarters to mark the Congress Foundation Day.
"Modiji has performed demonetisation 'yagna' for 50 families and one percent super rich people of the country," Gandhi told reporters here at the party headquarters on Congress Foundation Day.
"Many people have suffered and for this loss, the government should give compensation," Gandhi said.
Daring Modi to reveal the actual amount of cash recovered since the November 8 announcement of scrapping the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Gandhi said, "Modiji should reveal how much black money has been recovered post November 8?"
"How much economic loss nation has suffered? And how many people lost their lives?" he added.
Attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi said, "Modiji should also reveal the list of people who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their bank accounts, two months before November 8."
Accusing Modi for hurting financial independence of people of this country, he asked on what basis limits of Rs 24,000 were imposed on withdrawal.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
