Who’s with Whom in Samajwadi Party
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (looking at his portrait) and Mulayam Singh Yadav (C)
As the trouble within the Samajwadi Party refuses to end, here is a look at the main players in the saga.
Team Akhilesh
207 out of SP's 229 MLAs and 40 of 60 MLCs besides 100 of 150 district chiefs attended the meet called by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.
In the party's top parliamentary board, all members excluding Amar Singh are with Akhilesh. They are Ravi Verma, Ram Gopal Yadav, Joe Anthony and Kironmoy Nanda.
Of the 5 Lok Sabha MPS which includes Mulayam Singh Yadav, 4 are with Akhilesh
Ram Gopal Yadav (Uncle)
Reoti Raman Singh,
Naresh Agarwal,
Durga Yadav
Balram Yadav
Dharmendra Yadav (MP and cousin)
Akshay Yadav (MP and cousin)
Tej Pratap (MP and cousin)
BS Ramuwalia,
Of Parliamentary board members, only Amar Singh is with Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The Mulayam-Shivpal Camp
Beni Prasad Verma, Gayatri Prajapati
Azam Khan has remained neutral, but his enmity with Amar Singh makes him closer to Akhilesh camp.
