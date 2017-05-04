DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Why Are Some TMC Ministers Making Secret Trips to Lucknow?
Supporters of the Trinamool Congress party carry the party's flag through the streets near party leader Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: 'Ebar Bangla' roared Amit Shah launching his 95-day countrywide campaign from Kolkata last month. In retaliation, Trinamool Congress (TMC), facing the BJP onslaught, has delved into Delhi's turbulent history to launch a counter offensive.
On Thursday, TMC MP Shukendu Shekhar Roy returned Shah's clarion call with an adaptation of eponymous quote by twelfth century Sufi saint Nizamuddin Aulia: "Bengla door ast".
Sources tell CNN-News18 that some ruling party leaders in West Bengal including ministers have of late made discreet trips to Lucknow.
A BJP politician, earlier active in Bengal, has recently shifted base to the UP capital after Yogi Adityanath's ascension to power.
Within political circles, speculation is rife in the UP capital on the intent behind these visits amidst escalating war of words between BJP and TMC.
In the last three months, CBI has turned its screws in both Sharada and Narada case. Both the probes have been ordered by the courts.
"We will not take any scam tainted leader. No Narada-Sharada in the BJP," says a party leader now working in the state.
The Narada scam interestingly has also been referred to the ethics committee of Parliament headed by BJP leader L K Advani. The matter has been pending with the panel for over a year now.
With both Congress and the Left conceeding space, BJP is giving a strong push to its preparations for 2019.
The aim is to emerge as the main opposition party to the ruling TMC. In the recent by-polls for a vacant Assembly seat, BJP came second relegating the Left and the Congress to a poor third and fourth position.
