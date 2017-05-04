Why Are Some TMC Ministers Making Secret Trips to Lucknow?

New Delhi: 'Ebar Bangla' roared Amit Shah launching his 95-day countrywide campaign from Kolkata last month. In retaliation, Trinamool Congress (TMC), facing the BJP onslaught, has delved into Delhi's turbulent history to launch a counter offensive.

On Thursday, TMC MP Shukendu Shekhar Roy returned Shah's clarion call with an adaptation of eponymous quote by twelfth century Sufi saint Nizamuddin Aulia: "Bengla door ast".

Amidst this political fusillade between the Dilli Darbaar and the Writers Building, political developments and changes in the last one month have somehow attracted a few TMC leaders to a city not far off from the Grand Trunk Road which connects Delhi and Kolkata.

Sources tell CNN-News18 that some ruling party leaders in West Bengal including ministers have of late made discreet trips to Lucknow.

A BJP politician, earlier active in Bengal, has recently shifted base to the UP capital after Yogi Adityanath's ascension to power.

Within political circles, speculation is rife in the UP capital on the intent behind these visits amidst escalating war of words between BJP and TMC.

In the last three months, CBI has turned its screws in both Sharada and Narada case. Both the probes have been ordered by the courts.

BJP, in its attempt to enlarge its political footprint, has as a matter of policy never in the current dispensation shied away from adopting turncoats - from Assam to Uttarkhand to UP it is a long list. But in Bengal, it is treading with extreme caution.

"We will not take any scam tainted leader. No Narada-Sharada in the BJP," says a party leader now working in the state.

The Narada scam interestingly has also been referred to the ethics committee of Parliament headed by BJP leader L K Advani. The matter has been pending with the panel for over a year now.

Bengal with more than forty seats in the Lok Sabha remains high on the priority list of the BJP to fill in any deficit in states where party has already peaked in 2014.

With both Congress and the Left conceeding space, BJP is giving a strong push to its preparations for 2019.

The aim is to emerge as the main opposition party to the ruling TMC. In the recent by-polls for a vacant Assembly seat, BJP came second relegating the Left and the Congress to a poor third and fourth position.