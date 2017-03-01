Why Congress is Okay with Akhilesh Keeping Rahul at Arm's Length

New Delhi: A newspaper in Lucknow recently came out with full-page ads on the ‘UP ke ladke’ — Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. However, the focus was only on one ladka — Akhilesh, while Rahul faded into the backdrop.

According to a Samajwadi Party leader, "Akhilesh is Tipu who took on the British. He did it alone. The SP doesn't need anyone else; least of all, Rahul Gandhi."

This remark may be dismissed as the angst of an SP leader who had to give up some of his pie to accommodate the Congress. But now even the strategists admit that as Uttar Pradesh heads for the last two, and perhaps the most bitter phases, the SP-Congress alliance would have to look different and be able to counter an increasingly aggressive BJP and Narendra Modi.

As it dawned on the SP strategists that jibes like ‘kabrastaan and Kasab’ were being raised to polarize voters, the strategy devised was not to let this attempt be successful. Hence, the silence of Akhilesh Yadav on the ‘kabrastaan’ comment.

So, while the rest of the BJP stressed on the discrimination against Hindus, the SP worked on raising the chord of development. Akhilesh was advised to call a press conference and speak about his work as the Chief Minister.

And at every rally, not just Akhilesh, but even his wife Dimple have and will be selling the idea that it's only his government which has and can offer development.

The last two phases are also where the BJP hopes to make up for lost ground. Top BJP leaders like Adityantah, Uma Bharti, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and, of course, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be used extensively. But feedback has revealed that Akhilesh and Dimple are having an impact, while Rahul has impressed sporadically.

Sources say Akhilesh has asked been asked to stress on his work. Laptops and education will be his selling point. It was also felt that too many joint performances weren’t working and after the initial excitement over the joint press conference and road shows, somehow the idea of Rahul-Akhilesh rallies hasn't clicked.

Congress's UP state president Raj Babbar, however, says, "This is not true. Both are busy and it's difficult to get the two together always."

But all also contains a Congress agenda. In case the alliance fails to click, the Congress would try to save Rahul by saying that it was largely an Akhilesh show.

Team Akhilesh, meanwhile, wants it to be his show and is willing to take a risk. As the SP leader said: “Akhilesh is lambi race ka ghoda."