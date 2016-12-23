Why is AAP Warming up to One-time Nemesis Najeeb Jung?

New Delhi: When news of Najeeb Jung’s resignation as Delhi Lieutenant Governor broke on Thursday afternoon, the first instinct of all concerned was to check Arvind Kejriwal’s Twitter timeline.

Everyone seemed curious about just what would the Delhi chief minister say about the abrupt exit of a man who had locked horns with him many times ever since the Delhi Assembly polls of 2015.

But Kejriwal didn’t tweet anything on this. And when his response came, it was muted. He just wished his one-time nemesis well.

But Friday was an altogether different day.

Kejriwal drove into Raj Niwas, the official residence of the L-G in Delhi’s tony Civil Lines, and met with Jung. The meeting lasted almost an hour.

Soon, his deputy CM Manish Sisodia called on the L-G in what AAP sources termed is a courtesy call. And what Sisodia had to say after the meeting sounded as if he was reading his best friend’s mind.

“Jung has been planning to resign for some time. But due to certain situations in Delhi he was unable to do so,” he told media.

Incidentally, Sisodia is the only AAP minister who the Lt Governor has praised in public for his work in education.

The courtesy was more than expected and opens the door for something more.

As Lt Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung had overturned many decisions of the AAP Government, set up the Shunglu committee to examine the over 400 files of the government, and routinely questioned policy decisions.

Political commentators say AAP may be warming up to the L-G as they suspect there has been a falling out between Jung and the BJP top leadership.

AAP can bolster its case against the Centre that it is not allowing a constitutionally elected state government to function if Jung plays along. However, on the face of it, AAP leaders denied any such plans.

“Jung acted at the behest of the Centre, whoever comes in his place will do the same. The master remains the same,” said AAP leader Ashutosh. On asked whether a ‘disgruntled Jung’ would be ‘Advantage AAP’, Ashutosh said he did not want to comment on hypothetical situations.