Why is PM Modi Silent on Vrindavan Widows, Asks Yechury

Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intention to oppose Triple Talaq.

“If he can say so many things about Triple Talaq then why he is quiet on widows of Vrindavan. Varanasi is his own constituency, why he quiet on this issue,” said Yechury during the birth anniversary celebration of Karl Marx at Pramod Dasgupta Bhavan in Kolkata.

“I would like to ask why he is showing sympathy towards Muslim women and not on those widows who are there in Vrindavan. What is his stand on Women’s Reservation Bill despite having majority in Lok Sabha?” he questioned.

Recently, PM Modi sought equal rights for Muslim women. “I believe that the reformers from the community will protect women from ill-effects of triple talaq. I am sure that reformers from the Muslim community will come forward and put an end to triple talaq," he had said.

On Presidential election, Yechury said, “Opposition parties must field a candidate with impeccable secular credentials and commitment to constitutional principles for the presidential elections in July.”

Recently, Yechury met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and discussed the issue. JDU leader Nitish Kumar also met her and spoke in favour of fielding a secular candidate.

Both the leaders requested Sonia to take the lead in consulting more leaders of Opposition parties on the issue.

On Kashmir unrest he said, “Centre is delaying implementation of measures suggested by an all-party delegation to restore normalcy in Kashmir. Ruling party is using Kashmir for polarization. Centre must ensure normalcy in the state.”