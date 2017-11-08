Why it Will Take Years for Rahul to Give Lectures like Modi. He explains

: In a left handed compliment to Narendra Modi for his oratorical skills, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it will take him years to give "lectures" like the prime minister.Gandhi, however, said he was willing to listen to the problems faced by people, and make efforts to solve them."There is a basic difference between the Congress and the BJP. They want to give lectures...they do not want to listen to you, they have been designed like a loud speaker."They will speak to you in a very good way. I cannot give lectures like Modiji. It will take me years to do that," Gandhi said addressing a meeting of industry representatives here.The 47-year-old Amethi MP said his thought process has changed, as earlier he wanted to just help those weak in the system but now his endeavour is to strengthen the entire system so that it can work faster.You give your problems to us in writing. I cannot promise, but I will look into it, and if our government comes to power, we will try to solve them, he said.The Congress leader promised he and his party will listen to problems being faced by industries. "We will listen to you, understand your problems, think over the solution and work accordingly.Gandhi said he was instrumental in implementing the erstwhile UPA government's flagship schemes like MNREGA and the Land Acquisition Act.He was here to observe the 'Black Day' called by the Congress and other opposition parties to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation.