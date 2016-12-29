Why Sasikala Was Made only 'Temporary' General Secy of AIADMK

A general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday appointed Jayalalithaa-aide Sasikala Natarajan as general secretary, but she has to go through an election at a later date.

The resolution that was adopted says "This general council adopts this resolution appointing Chinnamma VK Sasikala as the party general secretary till such time she is (formally) elected to that post in tune with party rule 20, clause 2."

It's too early to say Whether this suggested any sort of political competition within which prevented a walkover for 'Chinnamma'; political analysts were more inclined to see it as the party leadership playing it safe because of the legal hassles ahead.

For one, her namesake and rebel leader and Sasikala Pushpa has filed a petition in the Madras High Court questioning her eligibility as the party constitution at present bars anyone with a membership of less than five years from being elected general secretary. In 2011, Sasikala had been expelled from the party by Jayalalithaa and she returned to favour only the next year.

ALSO READ: AIADMK Appoints Chinnamma Sasikala as 'Temporary' General Secy

Party leaders, however , told News18 that they can amend the constitution thus enabling her to get elected before she completes five years after her return.

The resolution passed by the AIADMK general council “unanimously gives her all the powers bestowed on the position of general secretary (by the party rules) to administer the party.”

Senior journalist N Ram said the AIADMK leadership would also like to cut risks as the Rs 58 crore Disproportionate Assets case against Sasikala is still awaiting orders on appeal in the Supreme Court.. If the apex court does not overturn the verdict holding her guilty that would put her party in a very tricky position

"It will be best that she doesn't accept it at this point because she is very vulnerable and the Court order still stands," Ram said.

It's for the first time since its inception in 1972 that the AIADMK is electing a general secretary who is not the head of the party in the Legislative Assembly. Former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had also held the post of party general secretary during their tenure.

Sasikala, who was a close aide to the late chief minister Jayalalithaa for more than three decades does not have administrative experience, nor does she have a mass appeal among party supporters.