Will Activate MLAs in ‘Sleeper Cells’ of AIADMK, Threatens Dinakaran

What seems like fresh trouble for the newly united AIADMK, party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran has said that he has ‘sleeper cells’ within the party. This could prove to be an immediate threat to the party ranks which might now lose a few more of its MLAs to the Dinakaran camp."We have sleeper cells in AIADMK. Many MLAs will start supporting us one by one. We are giving time for EPS to step down. We do not want to topple the government," TTV Dinakaran said.The rift between the merged faction and TTV Dinakaran only widens with TTV proving his show of strength. On Wednesday, he again reiterated that there are 'sleeper cells' who will jump ship very soon.Meanwhile, opposition parties like the CPM, CPI, MMK, VCK met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao urging him to conduct a floor test immediately. The leaders who met him said the Governor has said that he cannot intervene as this is an internal split in the party.Now, DMK leader MK Stalin has said that he will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to seek a floor test in Tamil Nadu.The AIADMK has called for a general council meeting on September 12, to formally elect the General Secretary of the party, however, the TTV camp is likely to take the legal route.The TTV camp met Election Commission last week to appraise them of the ongoing crisis. He added, “Only Sasikala can convene the AIADMK General Council. The united General Council has been convened is illegal.”On Monday, there was a crucial meeting at the party headquarters. While ministers maintained that all MLAs attended the meeting, TTV questioned them if they are scared of losing the government with over 45 MLAs not turning up for the meeting.This comes just a week after the two warring factions of AIADMK, one led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and the other by O Panneerselvam came together in a dramatic merger at the Jayalalithaa memorial on August 21.While many thought this would bring some stability to the Tamil Nadu government, Dinakaran dropped a bomb the very next day and revolted along with 20 of its MLAs.