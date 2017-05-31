Will be Constructive Opposition But Won’t Spare Corruption, Says AAP’s HS Phoolka

Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab is on war-footing with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh battling allegations of corruption against his minister Rana Gurjit. Senior AAP leader and Punjab leader of opposition HS Phoolka spoke exclusively to News18’s Uday Singh Rana about the scam, role of the AAP as opposition in Punjab and revamp in the party’s state unit after its defeat in the 2017 assembly polls. Edited Excerpts:

Q: In a tweet on Tuesday, you said there was a state of emergency in Punjab. Why did you say so?

A: I was referring to Tuesday’s episode. The leader of opposition and other MLAs had gone to meet the Chief Minister but we were pushed into a bus and taken away. This is like a state of emergency.

Q: The AAP had recently indicated that not just power minister Rana Gurjit but the entire Congress leadership was complicit in the sand mining scam. What made you reach that conclusion?

A: You see, if it was just one minister who was involved in the scam then he would have been dismissed from the cabinet immediately. But it is obvious the Congress party is also involved from the way the minister is being protected.

Q: Are you pointing the finger towards Captain Amarinder, Rahul Gandhi or both?

A: If the party is involved then I would have to say that they are both to blame.

Q: But the Punjab CM has already ordered a judicial inquiry. Are you not satisfied that a probe has been set up?

A: At this stage, an inquiry has no meaning. He (Rana Gurjit) is still a minister. It’s an open and shut case according to me. He should be removed from the cabinet with immediate effect and then an inquiry should be conducted. He should be asked to prove his innocence first before continuing in the cabinet.

Q: This is a very strange case. A former cook with a salary of Rs. 11,000 bagged a contract worth Rs. 26 crore. Do you think that it is a simple case of conflict of interest or is there more to this story?

A: Not only that, he managed to pay Rs. 13.5 crore up front in one go! Where did he get this money from if his annual income is less than a lakh? It is a clear case of conflict of interest but it could be much more than just that. Those things will come out once a genuine inquiry is conducted. I am sure that there are hawala and benami issues to deal with as well. Till then, Rana Gurjit should be removed from the cabinet.

Q: Arvind Kejriwal was in Amritsar earlier this week and he spoke about being an effective opposition to the Punjab government. What does that entail?

A: We do not want to criticize each and every decision of the Punjab Government just for the sake of opposing them. AAP wants to play the role of a constructive opposition and serve the people. We have supported the Captain Government when it works for the common people. We supported him when he said he would clean up ten years of Akali corruption. However, we will not tolerate corruption. Wherever there is something wrong, we will oppose them. Congress and Akalis were used to sharing the loot earlier. But as an opposition party, we will not let that happen anymore.

Q: Mr. Kejriwal also spoke about changes in the party structure in Punjab. How will you go about that?

A: There will be changes in the party structure. It is not that new people will be brought in. Instead, we will create a new party structure, from top to bottom. Some people may be upset with the party so we will try to bring them back as well. The party chief spoke about increasing the AAP family and not making it smaller.

Q: The closest poll-bound state to Punjab is Himachal Pradesh. Does the AAP plan to contest elections there and if so, what role will the Punjab state leadership play?

A: I can’t comment on that. It is for the central leadership of the party to speak on such issues.