Will Decide on Alliance With BJP After Civic Polls: Panneerselvam

Chennai: In a faux pas, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam on Saturday said the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party will be decided after local body polls are announced.

Soon after realising his mistake, Panneerselvam again tweeted: "We mean that only after the announcement of local body elections, we will think about the alliance with any political party."

In his earlier tweet that was removed, Panneerselvam said: "We will take a decision on alliance with the BJP once local body elections are announced."

The removed tweet created a short political flutter as it came after Panneerselvam on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and actor Rajnikanth hinted his proposed plunge into politics.