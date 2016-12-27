Will Fight 'Kaala Dhan' and 'Kaala Mann': Narendra Modi in Dehradun Parivartan Rally

Dehradun: Addressing a Parivartan rally in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that people are firmly behind him on Demonetisation move to fight black money and corruption.

Inaugurating Char Dham highway project, the PM asserted that the state of Uttarakhand won't have to wait for development anymore.

"After years of research and help from consulting agencies all around the world, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has come up with this project which will benefit for another 100 years," Modi said.

"Just like people remember Shravan (character in the great Hindu epic Ramayana), Nitin Ji will also be remembered in the same manner," he added.

Reminding people of successful implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP), Modi accused the Congress of betraying jawans saying it was pending for 40 years.

"I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience. Despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption," Modi said on demonetisation.

The PM also slammed the Opposition parties and said: “No one worked for Utttarakhand in the last 70 years.”

Modi also attacked Harish Rawat-led government in Uttarakhand over corruption in relief efforts during 2013 flash floods.