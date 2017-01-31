Will Form Own Party After UP Polls Result, Says Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that he will split from the SP and go his own way after the Uttar Pradesh elections.

"Many of my supporters wanted me to contest independently. If I was independent I would have gone to many places. After the result of 11th March we will form a party," he said during a meeting with party workers.

"Many speculations were being made till yesterday that I will be filing my candidature as an independent candidate but today I filed it from Samajwadi Party under cycle," he added.

Shivpal was sidelined after a very public feud over control of the party between Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav where Akhilesh got the upper hand. Shivpal sided with Mulayam. Prior to it, Akhilesh and Shivpal had a falling out over the re-induction of Amar Singh into the party and the attempt to merge jailed 'don' Mukhtar Ansari's outfit Quami Ekta Dal with the SP.

Without naming Akhilesh, Shivpal alleged that he had insulted and humiliated and deceived Mulayam.

"Whatever I am today is because of Netaji (Mulayam) and your support. Many people have said that I am because of Netaji but the same people have insulted Netaji. The same people who are on high positions due to Netaji. They have money, fame everything and the same people deceived Netaji," Shivpal said.