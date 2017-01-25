Will He Return to Goa? Never said No to Party's Request, Says Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is not averse to return to Goa politics if BJP is re-elected to power in the upcoming state assembly polls.

In an exclusive interview to CNN News18, the former Goa Chief Minister said that he has "never said no to any request by the party".

The minister was responding to a statement by BJP president Amit Shah that the next Goa government would function under Parrikar's leadership.

BJP had won the last Goa elections under Parrikar's leadership. The then CM was later drafted into the Union council of ministers after BJP came to power at the centre in 2014.

Parrikar was brought into Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

"Election to Rajya Sabha from UP was incidental. At that time we did not have any seat vacant from Goa," the defence minister said.

Laxmikant Parsekar replaced Parrikar as the state CM when the latter moved to Delhi.

Parrikar also does not figure in the list of star campaigners released by the BJP for UP polls.

"I will not comment on that. Let party take a call on this."

The party in the run-up to the elections this time has also faced a rebellion within, with RSS in-charge of Goa Subhash Velingkar forming his own political outfit and aligning with Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party and Shiva Sena.

Parrikar is dismissive about the damage by this disruption in state politics.

"I would not like to comment on this. Just wait for verdict."

On the other hand, Parrikar is direct and acerbic in his take on the AAP which is making its foray in Goa.

"AAP campaign in Goa is being funded through Delhi government exchequer," he alleged.

"Goa is a close-knit society, overnight success not possible here" he adds on the prospect of AAP in the upcoming polls.

Parrikar further feels demonetisation is not an issue in Goa polls.

" It's impact was the least in Goa because of the vast and effective banking network in the state," he added.