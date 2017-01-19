Will Jats Warm up to BJP Post its Crackdown on its Reservation Demand?

Lucknow: “Hum uske liye vote karenge jo BJP ko harayega (We will vote for the one who will beat BJP),” You would think a Muslim voter would express such sentiments but in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s sugarcane belt, this comment came from Abhishek Tomar, a Jat from Kandhera village of Chhaprauli vidhan sabha constituency.

Tomar and his friends are upset that BJP government in Haryana denied them reservation and also ‘cracked down’ on their agitation.

The Akhil Bhartiya Jat Mahasabha has announced a boycott of BJP this election and Tomar, associated with the group, claims that jats from Haryana will come to western UP to campaign against BJP.

Two fifty kilometre away in Mathura’s Naglamaura village, the anti BJP sentiment is reciprocated.

Lone BJP supporter, Jitender Singh tries to argue that BJP government at the Center has done a lot of good work for the economy and that the party should be rewarded.

“Modi sarkar ne arth vyavastha ke liye itna kuch kiya, jan dhan yojna se garibon ke liye kiya (The Modi government ha sdone so much for the economy. They started the Jan Dhan Yojna for the poor),” said Jitender Singh.

But his voice is soon drowned by naysayers. Dharamveer, a Jat and a driver, in Mathura asks, “What good work? They said stand in bank queue to bring back black money. Now 97% of the money is back in the banks, where is the black money? They said Congress government is raising fuel prices. Now every month diesel, urea prices are gong up.”

Damodar, a daily wage labourer in Naglamaura, argues against demonetisation. “Modi sarkar ne mazdooron ki rozi–roti chhin kar unhe bank line mein khada kar diya. Kisano ka to ek hi neta hai Ajit Singh (The Modi government snatched away the livelihood of poor people and made them stand in a queue to get their own money. Farmers have only one leader and thta is Ajit Singh).”

Mathura, like Baghpat, has been the traditional seat of power of Rashtriya Lok Dal. Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh was from Chhaprauli. His son Ajit singh has won repeatedly from Baghpat while Chhote Chaudhary, Jayant Chaudhary, has been sent to Lok Sabha by Mathura voters till 2014.

However, in 2014 the BJP swept almost all of Uttar Pradesh, including Jat bastions of Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura.

The Muzzafarnagar riots played a huge role in swinging the Jat votes from RLD to BJP. The swing was so massive that both Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary lost their seats. However, the Jat voter now claims it was a mistake to side with the BJP.

“Hum to bhaichare ke mudde per vote denge ji. Jo party bhaichare ki baat karegi hum uske saath hain (We will vote for brotherhood. The party that will speak for brotherhood will get our vote),” Pankaj Tomar, son of the village pradhan in Kandhera told CNN-News18.

Jitender in Naglamaura village had pointed out how Ajit Singh had not said anything in support of Jats when they were victimised in Muzaffarnagar. But for most villagers from Baghpat to Baraut to Mathura the only villain of the piece right now is BJP and the Jat vote it seems is back for the traditional Jat party-RLD.