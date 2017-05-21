Will Not Tolerate Exploitation of Farmers, Says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that exploitation of farmers will not be tolerated, and officials, who ignore their interests, will not be spared.

The chief minister, who was in Banda on Saturday, while reviewing the wheat purchase, directed the officials to ensure that the farmers' produce is sold at the support price.

He also instructed the officials to complete the process of purchasing of wheat from farmers by June 15.

He was also of the view that the list of farmers be made available to public representatives so that their exact status and condition could be ascertained.

Adityanath issued orders for construction of more check dams for water conservation in Bundelkhand -- a drought-prone region -- on a priority basis.

The chief minister also mentioned that an expressway will be constructed in Bundelkhand which will integrate the entire region with the growth path.

He also gave instructions to officials concerned to initiate an awareness campaign to make the region open defecation free by December 31.

He told officials to send a proposal to the government to bring Hamirpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot under the AMRUT scheme.

The chief minister also said the state government will act tough on all the criminal elements in the state, and initiate stringent action against those involved in illegal mining.