UP Elections 2017: Will Prefer to Sit in Opposition Instead of Taking BJP's Help, Says Mayawati

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, BSP chief Mayawati slammed BJP saying the saffron party has lost its sleep after reports of BSP's success in first phase of UP polls. She also said that BSP will not ally with BJP to form government in UP.
Feb 14, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)
I will again rename Kanpur, which was overturned by Samajwadi Party government. I request people to help BSP to gain absolute majority: Mayawati.
Feb 14, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)
There will be no fake inaugurations in my government. We will work for people of every caste. Problems of government officials will be solved: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)
Feb 14, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)
Instead of laptops and other gadgets, students will be provided with financial help according to their requirements. I will give jobs to people of the state and not employment dole. My government will free the land from land mafia: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)
All Samajwadi Party criminals will be in jail if my government comes to power. Those people who are in jail over false cases will have their cases reviewed. My government will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)
If there was a sugar mill scam in previous BSP government then why was Samajwadi Party silent over 5 years, questions Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)
Mayawati woos minorities, says Central government trying to interfere in affairs of Muslims and attempting to take away minority status of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.
Feb 14, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)
BJP is running the central government on RSS agenda. The saffron party is conspiring to remove reservation or making it ineffective: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)
Demonetisation scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi without any preparation. BJP helped its corporate friends to exchange their money illegally. Every class in the society got affected with the note ban: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)
Muslims should not waste their votes on Samajwadi Party. Unification of Muslims and Dalits will help BSP to form government. If BSP comes to power, our government will waive farm loan. BJP has betrayed people with its fake and hollow promises: Maywati
Feb 14, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party has always been communal and anarchist. Akhilesh's tenure was disappointing. Mulayam Singh has insulted his own brother for son's sake: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
BJP has no CM face. Law and order has completely collapsed in UP. Dadri case and Mathura incidents were the worst law and order issues in Akhilesh government: Mayawati.
Feb 14, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
I can't forget Rohith Vemula case. I can't tolerate persecution of Dalits. BJP has tried to threaten me using CBI. People are angry with the flawed policy of Narendra Modi government, says Mayawati in Kanpur rally.
Feb 14, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
BJP is persecuting Dalits everywhere especially in Gujarat. How can I ally with such a party. BJP men on social media are trying to misguide Muslims that BSP will ally with BJP. BSP will win more than 300 seats: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)
Mayawati accuses BJP supporters of spreading rumours against BSP, says will never form government with BJP's help.
Feb 14, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)
We will win a good number of seats in first phase of UP polls. I expect people will also vote for BSP candidates in second phase too: Mayawati
Feb 14, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
BSP chief Mayawati addresses rally in Kanpur.
Feb 14, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)
There is a triangular contest in UP. SP is seeking votes on half completed development schemes: Arun Jaitley
Feb 14, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)
BJP leader and Finance Minister addresses Press conference, says first phase of UP polls has indicated taht BJP is winning. BJP has also won MLC election in the state. Roadas, houses to poor BJP's priority.
Feb 14, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally in Farrukhabad, UP chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that youths in the state will get government jobs without much hassle.
Feb 14, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses poll rally in Farrukhabad