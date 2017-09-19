Will You Ask Tibetan Govt-in-exile to Leave: Omar Abdullah on Rohingya Muslims
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned those calling on the Rohingya Muslims to leave the country, asking whether they would also demand the Tibetan government-in-exile to leave the Indian shores.
"So are those plugging their India for Indians line going to demand that the Tibetan government in exile leave Indian shores immediately (sic)?" he wrote on Twitter.
The Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was referring to the demands for deportation of the Rohingya Muslims, especially in the wake of the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that they were "illegal" immigrants and their continous stay posed "serious national security ramifications".
"His holiness the Dalai Lama is going to find himself unwelcome in his adopted home unless of course this xenophobia is selective," Abdullah wrote on the microblogging website.
"And while they are at it will Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka be sent back as punishment for (former Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi's assassination (sic)," he said in another tweet. Abdullah had yesterday said there was no intelligence input till 2014 that the Rohingya Muslims staying in Jammu and Kashmir posed a security threat.
"This threat, at least in J&K, is a post 2014 development. No such intelligence reports ever came up for discussion in Unified HQ meetings (sic)," he had tweeted. Abdullah was the chief minister of the state till 2014.
