With Adityanath in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah Says He is a 'Better Hindu' Than the UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already set the tone for Karnataka Assembly polls due in April/May, next year. India’s first monk CM addressed a BJP public meeting at Hubballi on Wednesday, asking the voters to choose between Tipu Sultan and Lord Hanuman.Giving enough hints that Karnataka poll campaign will go the Gujarat way, he said, “The people of Karnataka have to choose between Tipu Jayanthi and Hanuman Jayanthi. The ruling Congress is against Hindus and Hinduism. I ask you to teach a lesson to Congress in the coming elections”.Continuing his attack on the Congress, he said that “Congress-free India" could be achieved if the voters defeat the party in the elections. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the developmental works in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities.He said, “Congress has done no development. We have done everything.” The UP CM is expected to address several rallies across Karnataka in the coming months.Hitting back at Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is also touring the northern parts of the state, said he was a better Hindu than Adityanath. Siddaramaiah said, “Are the BJP people only Hindus? My name is Siddaramaiah. I have both Sidda and Rama in my name. Has the BJP taken ownership of Hindus? We are also Hindus. But we respect all religions unlike the BJP. We treat all of them equally. This is our culture. This is real Hindutva”.He also accused BJP of encouraging radical elements for the political gains in Karnataka.Political analysts feel that the BJP will most likely jettison its development agenda for the communal agenda to win Karnataka back in the polls to be held early next year.