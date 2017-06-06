With Dinakaran Out on Bail, It's Make or break for AIADMK Now

Chennai: It looks like the internal wound in the AIADMK has festered, leaving multiple crevices in the party. The party is once again seeing a change in leadership after TTV Dinakaran was released on bail last week in a corruption case.

On 5 June, over 10 MLAS pledged support to Dinakaran and a day later, at least 15 MLAs visited TTV at his Chennai residence. As of now, over 25 MLAs have extended support to the Deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK. This number may only increase.

Speaking to reporters outside Dinakaran's house, Andipatti MLA, Thangatamizhchelvan, said: "We all came to meet to decide certain party related issues and decide on the developments regarding the merger of the groups. Soon you can expect a merger. 30 MLAs supported today and more will follow. There's no third group here. There is only one group, and one party -- AIADMK, Amma party lead by TTV."

When asked to react to Finance Minister's statement that they have sidelined the Sasikala family, the MLA said the minister had no right to say such things.



As of today, EPS camp has over 90-odd MLAs, Dinkaran has the support of at least 25 MLAs and OPS camp maintains the no which is 11 MLAs. For Tamil Nadu, the halfway mark is 117, and looking at the current developments, trouble only mounts for Edapadi Palaniswamy.

Meanwhile, his photos were installed in all Ministers' rooms, which, until now, had only seen Jayalalithaa's photos -- a clear indication that the Chief Minister is trying to assert his position as the political heir of the AIADMK.

DMK is also playing the wait and watch the game. Working President of the DMK, MK Stalin, wonders if this Government would survive until June 14 when the State Assembly is scheduled to commence.

Political observers say AIADMK factions will not take any step that will pull down the Government. Everyone wants to ensure they stay united for the next four years.

RK Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor, Frontline said: "I think Dhinakaran is merely trying to show EPS that his finger in the pie is too deep and can't be pulled out merely because it is what EPS wants. Dhinakaran does not want to pull down the government; he merely wants to show that he's capable of pulling down the government. There is some doubt over this, despite the fact that over 20 MLAs have met Dhinakaran. Now, this is the problem. There's no way of actually knowing if all the MLAs who met Dhinakaran actually will go all the way to pull down the government until and unless it happens. If EPS pushes his luck and still remains defiant about keeping Dhinakaran out of the party, then Dhinakaran will be left with no other choice but to pull down the government. And that will not go down well with the AIADMK cadre or leaders. This impatience shows Dhinakaran's lack of maturity when it comes to handling a crisis of this nature: when you hold out a threat that you cannot carry out without the consequences consuming you, it is time you take a step back and keep quiet. But then Dhinakaran appears to have taken one too many steps forward. I'm not sure if he can step back from this without losing face."

Amidst all these developments, the Election Commission of India has indefinitely postponed the RK Nagar by-poll. "The said by-election will now be held when the situation in the constituency concerned becomes conducive to the conduct of a free and fair election," the statement said.

It may be noted that EC froze the AIADMK symbol ahead of the RK Nagar by-poll and the next hearing is scheduled for June 16.