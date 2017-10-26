With Eye on 2019 Election, YSR Chief Jagan Mohan to Embark on a Padayatra

Come November 6, 14 years after his father YS Rajashekhara Reddy's padayatra catapulted him to the chief ministerial post, YSR Congress party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy will embark on a similar march to connect with the masses.Junior Reddy will kick-start his campaign, focused on the 2019 election, from the Idupulapaya village in YSR district, hoping to recreate the magic of his father.Jagan will cover 3000 KM in 125 constituencies over a period of six months. Jagan Mohan will participate in 5000 roadside meetings and 125 public gatherings.The aim of the Padayatra is to reach out to every household and highlight "failures and lies" of the present Chandrababu Naidu-led government. Jagan Mohan also looks forward to exposing the TDP government for its failure to get "Special Status" for the state.The padayatra "Praja Sankalpam" as it is being called, will focus on letting people know that they are part of YSR Kutumbam, understanding public concerns and voicing their suffering, representing the interests of every single individual in the state and working towards transforming Andhra Pradesh into the most developed state in India.Another campaign "Rachabanda", to discuss grievances of people and understand their aspirations, will launch on 11th November and go on for four months.