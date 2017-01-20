With Vaidya's Remark, Quota Row Returns to Haunt BJP at Wrong Time

New Delhi: RSS has again got itself entangled in the caste quota quagmire. And unfortunately for the BJP, it’s a Bihar redux just ahead of the crucial UP elections next month.

At the Jaipur literature festival on Friday, RSS Prachar Pramukh Dr Manmohan Vaidya was fielding questions from the host as well as the audience when he was asked about Sachar Panel report and reservations for minorities to end socio-economic inequality.

“Aarakshan ka vishay bharat mein anusuchit jati aur anusuchit janajati ke lihaaj se alag sandarbh mein hai. Jinhe lambe samay tak suvidhaon se vanchit rakha gaya hai (Reservations for SC/ST was introduced in a different context. It was provided for in the Constitution to remedy the historical injustice done to them),” said Vaidya.

The media in-charge then went on to quote Dr Ambedkar while answering the question.

“Bhimrao Ambedkar ne bhi kaha hai ki kisi bhi rashtra mein arakshan ka pravdhan hamesha ke liye rehna acha nahin hai. Jald se jald iski avashakta hai nirast hokar apko saman avasar dene ka samay ana chahiye. Ye bhi Ambedkar ne kaha hai (Even Ambedkar has said its continuance in perpetuity is not good. There should be a time limit to it),” he said.

Dr Vaidya clarified later that that his comments were distorted by the media. They were made, he asserted, entirely in the context of Muslim reservations. SC/ST reservations should continue he reiterated.

This quota row has returned to haunt the BJP when it faces one of the toughest political tests in UP. For a party which is attempting to shore up its electoral prospects in the state by rebuilding an upper caste and non-Yadav OBC alliance, this could give enough ammunition to the opponents to question BJP’s social justice credentials.

In less than a couple of hours the news trended on the social media, RJD chief Lalu Yadav had dusted out MS Golwalkar’s bunch of thoughts. In his Patna residence he was questioning BJP’s commitment to reservations. Something he did almost every-day without fail in the run up to Bihar polls in 2015. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s interview to the Sangh mouthpiece had raised a storm on reservations and Lalu milked it to power after a decade in opposition.

It’s a controversy — or even the one triggered by Bhagwat’s interview — which the BJP and the RSS could have done without. The problem is in the timing as it comes just before UP polls.

Interestingly, both have worked overtime in the last 18 months at image makeover on many fronts. Both symbolic and otherwise. The main pavilion at the RSS annual general body meeting at Nagaur in Rajasthan last year was named after Dr Ambedkar. Prime Minister Modi has named the new app to usher in cashless economy after Ambedkar. It’s a long list.

Interestingly, more than 50% candidates in BJP’s list are come from the OBC communities.

Reservations, both for SC/ST and OBCs is a sensitive issue.

Not long back, we have seen its impact in the Hindi heartland.