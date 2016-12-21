Withdrawal of My NSG Cover For Political Reasons: Tarun Gogoi

Guwahati: Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday alleged the decision to withdraw his NSG security cover was taken due to political reasons.

"I have been told that the Centre decided the matter suo moto without any feedback from the intelligence department of the state government," Gogoi said in a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

No other political leader of his stature in the country,who was provided CAPF (NSG) cover, was suddenly deprived of their security, he claimed.

"Even in my state, former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta still has NSG security cover though he demittedoffice 15 years ago. Moreover, I was also a union minister and AICC general secretary," Gogoi said, adding he is not asking for any favour but only wanted to highlight the "injustice" done to him.

Gogoi claimed that it was due to his comprehensive policy and firm action against militants, when he was the chief minister, that the insurgency situation in the state was brought under control.

He claimed that militant activities are on the rise and recent incidents indicate that the situation appears to be deteriorating.