Woman Who Accused SP MLA Arun Verma of Rape Found Dead

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman, who had accused Sadar MLA Arun Verma from Sultanpur district and 7 others of raping her in 2013, was found dead on Sunday night near her house, police said on Monday.

The body of the woman, who was missing since Saturday, was found near a primary school Jaisinghpur, a police official added.

The injury marks around her neck suggested that she might have been strangulated, police said. The family of the victim filed an FIR against Verma, a confidant of Akhilesh Yadav.

Sultanpur Superintendent Police Pawan Kumar told CNN-News18 that a case had been lodged against the MLA and post-mortem had been conducted. "Viscera has been preserved... however, we cannot say if she was murdered," he said.

"We have initiated the investigation and looking for the evidence before making any arrests," he said.

In his defence, MLA Arun Verma told CNN-News18 that the case was a "political conspiracy against him during the election season". Sultanpur district is slated to go to polls in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 27th February.

The allegations levelled against Arun Verma, if proved, could have huge political ramifications on the Samajwadi party's prospects in the ongoing elections.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh told CNN-News18 that the investigation should be carried out and all the allegations should be examined. "He is contesting the election. He is our candidate and was given a clean chit before," Juhie said.

In September 2013, the woman had alleged that Verma and seven others had gang raped her. However, she had withdrawn her allegations later. The Police had Chargesheeted some youths in connection with the case and trial was underway.