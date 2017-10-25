Won't Link my Mobile Phone Number With Aadhaar, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she with not link her phone number with Aadhaar even if her connection is snapped.At Trinamool Congress’ extended core committee meeting, she dared the mobile service providers and the central government to disconnect her number.“I will not link my cell phone with Aadhaar. Let them disconnect my cell phone number. I can smell this a conspiracy to by the central government. They want to tap phone calls,” she said.“It is unfortunate that people are scared of Central government. By introducing linking Aadhaar with cell phone they want to hear the conversation between a wife and husband,” she added.The Department of Telecom (DoT) had through a March 23 notification called for linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar.The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader accused the Union government of "autocratic" rule and said her party will "have to play a role so that BJP is removed from power" at the centre."They (Centre) have unleashed an autocratic rule in the country. No one can raise voice against them, else I-T, ED, CBI will be unleashed," Banerjee alleged.Hitting out Prima Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “Nowadays people get scared whenever they hear ‘mitron’ from someone in Delhi. His decision on demonetisation and GST has left people of India worried and scared. Demonetisation is a scam and there should be a probe into the matter. Manmohan Singh, Yashwant Sinha everybody has criticised demonetisation. Are all of them wrong?”She said that November 8, the day on which demonetisation was announced last year, will be observed as black day by the TMC.She also asked all the party leaders and workers not to link their cell phone numbers with Aadhaar. “If required we will challenge the decision legally and will also raise the matter in the Parliament. I want to see how many mobile phone connections they will disconnect. Let them disconnect the lines of all TMC workers and leaders. We will be happy but in any circumstances we will not link it with Aadhaar,” she said.The TMC chief also had a word of caution for her party leaders and said that anti-party activities will not be tolerated."I track everything in the party organisation. Workers are our strength, not the leaders," she said.Banerjee said that the TMC has "emerged through a lot of struggles and sacrifices and it is not so weak that one can finish it".(With PTI inputs)