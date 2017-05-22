Would've Been in Jail by Now: Kejriwal Ends Silence on Corruption Allegations

New Delhi: Breaking his silence on the corruption allegations levelled by suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was “no merit” in the charges.

Speaking at a party meeting, the AAP national convener added that the BJP would have “jailed” him by now had he been involved in any scam.

“There is no merit in the allegation that I accepted a bribe of Rs 2 crore. These are blatant lies against me... We have not done any scam. Had I been involved in any scam, the BJP would not have taken so much time to put me behind bars,” Kejriwal said.

Hitting out at Mishra without naming him, Kejriwal said it pains to be "backstabbed" by his own people.

Mishra has been firing salvos against Kejriwal, accusing him of taking Rs 2 crore from Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and charging the AAP with "massive irregularities" in its funding with full knowledge of the Chief Minister. Mishra had also alleged that Jain admitted to “fixing” a land deal worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s now deceased brother-in-law.

"Our movement faced a big attack in last few days. This is good news because this suggests that we are a bigger threat to them. People are asking why I am not responding to the charges. Why should I respond to such wild charges? People are not believing these allegations and neither are my opponents. Had even one of the allegations levelled against me been true, I would have been in jail by now," the party's official Twitter handle posted quoting Kejriwal.

The meeting saw attendance of all senior AAP leaders, MLAs and ministers. However, senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, who had threatened to quit after hitting out at "coterie" surrounding Kejriwal, did not attend the convention. This also gave rise to murmurs that all was still not well in the party.

(With inputs from PTI)