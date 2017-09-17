'Wounded Tigress' Mayawati Heads to Hinterland to Reclaim Dalit Vote Bank

Exactly two months after she stormed out of Rajya Sabha, BSP president Mayawati will kick-off a massive campaign in an attempt to reclaim her core Dalit constituency in Uttar Pradesh.In a marked departure from the past, BSP chief on Monday will travel to Meerut to meet thousands of party workers for ‘Vishal Karyakarta Sammelan’.The former UP CM rarely ventures out of Lucknow and Delhi for organisational functions except elections rallies during poll season.“Zakhmi sher sabse ghatak hota hai (A wounded tiger is the most dangerous),” said a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader when asked if their leader Mayawati will be able to revive a party in doldrums.The massive outreach to the workers and party sympathisers by the BSP is being seen as a renewed attempt by Mayawati after a string of electoral debacles — both in Assembly and Rajya Sabha polls.Munkad Ali, the Rajya Sabha MP who has now replaced Naseemuddin Siddiqui as the party’s Muslim face, told News18, “On Monday, Behenji (Mayawati) has scheduled a program in Meerut where she will meet party workers from Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions. These three divisions have 14 of UP’s 75 districts. They have thousands of BSP workers, who are all going to attend Behenji’s event.”Similar events are being planned for other divisions of the state. Workers have been instructed to hold these function on the 18th of every month to remind cadre of the date Mayawati quit parliament to protest denial of permission to speak on “atrocities against dailts in Saharanpur”. After Meerut, we have five events planned in Azamgarh, Kanpur, Aligarh, Gorakhpur and finally in Lucknow.“Every party wants to do well and win elections. We are no different. It would be wrong to say we don’t have polls in mind. There are less than two years to go before the General Election and we want to pull up our boots from now on.”; says Ali.Apart from the monthly outreach, all eyes are on Phulpur LS bye-polls to be held later this year. The seat near Allahabad has been vacated by UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya. And there have been speculations Mayawati may contest from here as a joint opposition candidate to enter parliament once again.Mayawati’s term in the RS would have ended early next year. And BSP in the current assembly does not have enough members to send even one MP to the upper house.