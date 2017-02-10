New Delhi: Swaraj India, the party led by former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav, will launch its campaign for the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) polls in Delhi on February 12 with a 'Jawab Do Hisab Do' rally, two days before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal completes two years in office.

At the rally, to be held in Ram Lila Maidan, "the present state of affairs of Delhi will be assessed and the future framework will be discussed," Yogendra Yadav, who is Swaraj India's National President, said.

The party will bring no-confidence motion against the three governments -- the Centre, the state and the MCDs -- responsible for Delhi's "failure" during the public meeting.

It will also present the findings of its door-to-door survey, conducted to assess the people's satisfaction level with the three levels of governance.

"The party's door-to-door survey results show that the people of Delhi are disappointed with all three levels of the governance in the national capital," Swaraj India Chief National Spokesperson Anupam told IANS.

The Swaraj India said that through its 'Jawab Do Hisab Do' campaign, which was launched on January 15, the party volunteers reached more than one lakh households in the city to create awareness for the upcoming MCD polls.

"Unfortunately, the citizens of Delhi are disillusioned with all these three. People are forced to raise slogans of 'teen sarkaar, teeno bekaar'," Anupam said.

"Only 11.6 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi were satisfied with the state government and only 8 per cent expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi," Anupam added.

"A total of 85.8 percent of the respondents were not happy with their Councillors while 86.2 percent were not happy with their MLAs, 71.6 percent of the respondents were not happy with the work done by their respective MPs. Surprisingly, 23.9 percent of the respondents did not even know the responsibility of the MP of their area," he said.