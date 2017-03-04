BJP Will Get Two-Third Majority in UP, Claims Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: As polling began in 49 seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday, Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP and firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath was one of the early voters from his constituency.

After casting his vote, Adityanath said that there was a wave in favour of the BJP, will win with a heavy majority in the sixth phase of elections in UP and get a two-third majority in the state. Development, nationalism and security for all were major poll planks for his party, he said.

While speaking to CNN-News18, he said, "Brand Modi is a big factor, work done by Modi government is our biggest asset in this election. Failure of UP government SP, BSP is also an issue."

Criticising the Akhilesh Yadav government in the state of appeasement politics, Yogi Adityanath reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation of some time back, that the state discriminated in electricity supply on religious grounds.

"It is true that there is round-the-clock power supply during Ramzaan and Eid while there are power cuts on Hold and Diwali," he said.

When asked about Gayatri Prajapati he said, "Not only Gayatri Prajapati but others in Samajwadi Party are involved in corrupt practices, all will be probed and sent to jail under BJP government.

Responding to queries on what he would say to the Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's jibe against him that he should touch a wire to check whether electricity was flowing, the BJP leader said that Akhilesh Yadav who attacked his father is capable of doing anything.

"The man who has humiliated and thrown out his father Mulayam Singh Yadav can certainly do anything," he said.

He further added that, "Charges of communal is polarisation false. Our commitment is for development, but we are opposed to discrimination in development".

He also expressed hope that Gorakhpur which logged 52 per cent polling in the 2012 assembly polls would do even better this time.