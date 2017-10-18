: Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday took up the cudgels against the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government, saying Samajwadi Party's rule was a "Ravana Rajya based on nepotism", while the BJP rule was a "Ram Rajya" with no place for discrimination against anyone. "Ram Rajya is development; it is bijli, sadak, and paani (Electricity, Roads, and Water)," he said.The chief minister, who is in the holy city of Ayodhya ahead of Diwali, said that the Opposition had acquired a habit of asking questions to divert people's attention. "We are here not to divert issue but to work on the development of the city," he said, adding that the previous regime had neglected Ram's birthplace for a long time. "It will not be the case anymore."Urging people for their support, Adityanath said that every religious place in the state will be brought to the attention of international audience so as to bolster Uttar Pradesh tourism.He said that people should understand the significance of Ayodhya. "Ayodhya gave Diwali to the world. It taught us humanity," he said, adding that projects worth Rs 133 crore had been launched on Wednesday to boost state tourism.The Uttar Pradesh government has been in the eye of a storm ever since its tourism booklet, a fortnight ago, gave the iconic Taj Mahal a miss. BJP leader Sangeet Som, a few days ago, raked up another controversy, calling the Taj a "blot" on India's heritage. Som, however later, modified his statement, saying he was not against the Taj but its constructor whose history was dotted with blood.Before that, the chief minister had courted controversy, proposing a 100-metre tall Ram statue in the holy city to promote tourism. The Opposition had criticised Adityanath's priorities, asking him to focus on improving the health infrastructure of the state, instead.