Day After Denying him Permission, Yogi Govt Says Rahul Gandhi Can Visit Amethi

: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi can come to his parliamentary constituency, Amethi, on October 4, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday, a day after it asked Rahul to reschedule his visit, citing administration's inability to provide him with adequate security.In a fresh communique, the district administration has given him a go-ahead, saying it has no problem if the Amethi parliamentarian visits his constituency. Earlier, the UP government had requested him to postpone his visit by a day."In order to maintain law and order, a majority of the district police force will be on duty. Hence, there will be great inconvenience in maintaining peace. Therefore, it is requested that the tour be re-scheduled on any date after October 5," a letter written by the Amethi administration to the district Congress chief had said.Amethi administration's earlier decision had drawn a lot of flak from the Congress party that alleged Yogi government was "using tactics" to stop Rahul from visiting his Lok Sabha constituency."The Uttar Pradesh government is worried and does not want Rahul to visit Amethi, fearing that he might raise issues directly related to the public. This scares the BJP," senior Congress leader Akhilesh Singh had said.