Yogi Adityanath in Agra LIVE: CM Arrives at Taj Mahal, Launches Swachhta Drive at Shahjahan Park

Yogi Adityanath has arrived at the Taj Mahal, the first BJP CM of Uttar Pradesh to tour the 17th century monument built by Mughal emporer Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The visit assumes significance in the wake of controversial statements made by BJP MLA Sangeet Som and MP Vinay Katiyar against the ‘monument of love’.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 26, 2017 10:27 am (IST)
After his mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activists and social workers around the west gate of the Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heads towards The Taj Mahal.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the first BJP CM of UP to visit the monument of love. A senior police officer told PTI that more than 14,000 policemen have been deployed across the city for the security of the CM. The monument is open for tourists and the entry will be allowed as per the routine process. The security has been stepped up, he said.
Oct 26, 2017 10:18 am (IST)
Yogi Adityanath leads a cleanliness drive in the Taj complex.
Yogi Adityanath runs the mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activists and social workers around the west gate of the Taj Mahal.
Oct 26, 2017 10:10 am (IST)
Yogi Adityanath wears pollution mask before he begins the mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activists and social workers around the west gate of the Taj Mahal.
Oct 26, 2017 10:08 am (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who landed in the city's Kheria Airport, went to Nangla Paima village and visited the rubber check dam. He also visited Kachhpura village. A senior police officer told PTI that more than 14,000 policemen have been deployed across the city for the security of the CM. The monument is open for tourists and the entry will be allowed as per the routine process. The security has been stepped up, he said.
Oct 26, 2017 10:07 am (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in the Taj Mahal against the backdrop of various controversial statements made by some BJP leaders and ministers against the 17th-century monument. Over 14,000 policemen have been deployed across the city for the security of Adityanath, who arrived in Agra early this morning. Adityanath will be the first BJP CM of UP to visit the monument of love.
Oct 26, 2017 9:44 am (IST)
In what might prove to be a major embarrassment for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his Agra visit on Thursday, a group of youngsters in Fatehpur Sikri harassed and chased a Swiss couple and left them severely injured with a broken skull, a fractured arm and a hearing impairment. The two are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi.
Oct 26, 2017 9:42 am (IST)
The last time a Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister visited the Taj Mahal was Akhilesh Yadav, more than two years back. That was the Valentine's Day and Akhilesh sat on one of the benches in front of the monument along with his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav.
Addressing a rally in Gorakhpur recently, Yogi Adityanath had called Taj Mahal the "pride of India" and referred to it as a "world class monument". This was a significant departure from his remarks at a rally in Bihar last year when he had said that the Taj does not represent Indian culture and that visiting foreign dignitaries should be presented with the Gita rather than replicas of Taj Mahal.
Oct 26, 2017 9:34 am (IST)
Yogi Adityanath’s decision to visit Taj Mahal was announced after a series of controversies erupted, beginning with a UP tourism department booklet not mentioning the monument in its list of development projects in the state. Subsequently, BJP MLA Sangeet Som called Taj Mahal a "blot on Indian history" and BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said it was originally a Shiva temple.
Oct 26, 2017 9:34 am (IST)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier declared that his government would spend Rs 370 crore on development plans aimed at promoting tourism in Agra, the city of Taj. During the visit, the CM will also inaugurate various development projects in Agra.
Oct 26, 2017 9:33 am (IST)
According to the Chief Minister’s programme schedule, Yogi Adityanath will stay for half-an-hour at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal and visit the Shah Jahan park near the Taj Mahal. He will also run a cleanliness campaign and sweep the area around the Taj Mahal along with 500 Bharatiya Janata Party activists and social workers.
Oct 26, 2017 9:32 am (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Agra and is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal shortly, the first BJP CM of UP to tour the 17th-century monument. The visit comes in the wake of controversial statements by BJP lawmakers Sangeet Som and Vinay Katiyar against the ‘monument of love’, which was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for wife Mumtaz Mahal.