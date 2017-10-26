Yogi Adityanath in Agra LIVE: CM Arrives at Taj Mahal, Launches Swachhta Drive at Shahjahan Park

Oct 26, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

After his mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activists and social workers around the west gate of the Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heads towards The Taj Mahal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the first BJP CM of UP to visit the monument of love. A senior police officer told PTI that more than 14,000 policemen have been deployed across the city for the security of the CM. The monument is open for tourists and the entry will be allowed as per the routine process. The security has been stepped up, he said.