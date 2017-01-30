BJP MP Yogi Adityanath Backs US President, Seeks Trump-like Immigration Order in India
File photo of BJP MP Yogi Adityanath.
Bulandshahr: Firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanth on Monday applauded US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order that bans travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and stressed the need for such action in India to contain terrorism.
Addressing an election rally in Bulandshahr, he said, "Similar action is needed to contain terror activities in this country."
Trump has ordered "extreme vetting" of people entering the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and banned the entry of Syrian refugees until further notice, as part of new measures to "keep radical Islamic terrorists" out of America.
On Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav voicing his displeasure over the tie-up between SP and Congress, Adityanath claimed that Mulayam is "afraid" that the alliance would alienate the backward cast people from Samajwadi Party.
Yesterday, hours after his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conference in Lucknow and held a road show displaying great bonhomie, Mulayam had said, "I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it.
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Launches Sports Equipment Company
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 6.37 Lakh
- AbRam Walks in During SRK's Live Chat and Gives Internet Its Most Adorable Moment
- Roger Federer Drops Hints That the End May Be Near