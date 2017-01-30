Bulandshahr: Firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanth on Monday applauded US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order that bans travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and stressed the need for such action in India to contain terrorism.

Addressing an election rally in Bulandshahr, he said, "Similar action is needed to contain terror activities in this country."

Trump has ordered "extreme vetting" of people entering the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and banned the entry of Syrian refugees until further notice, as part of new measures to "keep radical Islamic terrorists" out of America.

On Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav voicing his displeasure over the tie-up between SP and Congress, Adityanath claimed that Mulayam is "afraid" that the alliance would alienate the backward cast people from Samajwadi Party.

Yesterday, hours after his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conference in Lucknow and held a road show displaying great bonhomie, Mulayam had said, "I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it.