YSR Congress MLA Detained by Police at Vijaywada Airport

Hyderabad: An YSR Congress Party MLA was stopped from attending the National Women's Parliament in Vijayawda by the Andhra Pradesh police.

YSRCP MLA Roja, who was invited to attend the event, was stopped at the Gannavaram airport on arrival and taken to the police station.

In the selfie video, made in police custody, Roja said, "I have come here on invitation, then how can police arrest me. The event is about women empowerment, and this is the kind of shameful treatment being given out by ruling TDP government to woman parliamentarian. "

Speaking to CNN News 18, an official at the Women Parliament said, “Like all MLAs, Roja was also invited. But she wanted come here to create nuisance and spoil the ongoing program.”

YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was similarly stopped by police at Vizag airport as he reached to take part in protest demanding special status On January 26.

The National Women's Parliament is first of kind of event organised by Andhra Pradesh government. The event is being attended by over 10,000 students of higher education with 405 women legislators, 92 women member of Parliament and nearly 300 social/corporate women leaders from India and abroad. The event aims to create better conducive environment for Women Empowerment and nation building.