YSR Congress Wants CBI Probe in Polavaram Project 'Irregularities'

Alleging irregularities and delay in the execution of multi-purpose Polavaram irrigation project, the main opposition YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the ongoing works.Talking to reporters in the city, YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the cost of the project has been escalated to benefit the contractors."The company which was given the contract has a shady background," he said, adding there should be a comprehensive inquiry into the issue by the CBI.Dismissing the YSRCP's criticism, Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister K S Jawhar said the opposition party is making allegations as it fears that its political survival would be under threat if the project is completed on time.Noting that the TDP government is determined to supply water through the project by 2018, he said substantial progress has been made in the construction of Polavaram so far."Spillway concrete construction is the most crucial part of the Polavaram project. Out of 48 blocks, progress has been achieved in 39. Seven lakh cubic metres of concrete works are yet to be completed. This will be completed by November this year."Tenders would be finalised soon for the construction of the hydel project at the Polavaram project... The government is keen on transparency and quality of works," Jawahar said in a statement.The Congress and the YSR Congress have done nothing for the project in 10 years of the Congress rule (2004-14 in undivided Andhra Pradesh), Jawhar alleged.Y S Jaganmohan Reddy left the Congress and formed YSRC in 2011.