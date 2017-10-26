YSRCP to Boycott Forthcoming Winter Session of Assembly Over Defections

: Stepping up the attack against Chandrababu Naidu-led government, the main opposition party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to boycott the forthcoming winter session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature over illegal defections of its party legislators.After a meeting, senior leaders of the party have demanded that 20 MLA's who had defected to ruling Telugu Desam Party, must be disqualified."We can't sit in the Assembly when a mockery is being made of democracy. Four who switched sides are even made cabinet ministers. So we have decided to boycott the Assembly session and not attend till action is taken", said YSRCP MLA Srikanth Reddy.In a major setback, on October 17, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka also joined the ruling Telugu Desam Party.Earlier, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had appealed the Assembly speaker to disqualify MLA's who had defected to TDP. However, no action has been taken so far.Meanwhile, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy would begin his 6 month long Padyatra from November, covering 3,000 kilometers. Kick-starting the election campaign, the Padyatra will aim at connecting to every household and highlighting the failures of Chandrababu Naidu government.