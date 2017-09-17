107 Athletes Added to TOPS List, Only Four Till 2020 Olympics

The Sports Ministry has added 107 athletes to the list of those who will get funds for training under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for next year's Commonwealth and Asian Games.Out of this, only four were picked till the 2020 Olympic Games while the remaining athletes were only chosen for the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Interestingly, promising young shuttler Lakshya Sen, track and field athletes Lilli Das (800m & 1500m), Sanjivani Jadhav (5000m & 10,000m) and Tejaswin Shanker (high jump) were the only four to be specifically included in the TOP Scheme for the 2020 Olympics.With the addition of 107 sports persons to the list, the total number has gone up to 152.Khel Ratna Awardee Devendra Jhajharia and three other Rio Paralympics medal winners — Deepa Malik, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati — were named among the 19 para-athletes who were included to prepare for the Asian Para Games next year.